USDA July Cattle Report Reveals Continued Decline in Herd Size

After a two-year hiatus, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released its latest July cattle report, revealing further contraction in the nation’s cattle inventory. The findings, shared by Travis Averill of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, reflect a continuing trend of tight supplies that could impact the beef market in the months ahead.

— Lorrie Boyer, reports for AgNet West:

National Cattle Inventory Down 1.3%

As of July 1, 2025, the total number of all cattle and calves in the United States stood at 94.2 million head, representing a 1.3% decline from 2023. This ongoing reduction follows several years of drought, high input costs, and shifting market dynamics that have made herd rebuilding difficult for many producers.

Fewer Calving’s and Decline in Beef Cow Numbers

The report also noted that 38 million cows and heifers had calved this year, marking a 1% decrease from the previous year. This drop further supports the broader narrative of a shrinking breeding herd, which is central to long-term beef supply forecasts.

When broken down by category:

Beef cows totaled 28.65 million head , down 1.2% from 2023.

totaled , down from 2023. Milk cows, however, showed a modest increase, rising by 50,000 head to 9.45 million, a positive sign for the dairy sector.

Tight Supplies Across All Categories

Averill noted that both steers over 500 pounds and calves under 500 pounds showed lower numbers compared to the last July report. The consistent declines across multiple weight classes suggest that the overall supply of cattle is tight, which has direct implications for beef production levels.

Market Implications

With overall cattle inventories shrinking, the supply of beef available to processors and retailers is expected to remain constrained. This may continue to place upward pressure on beef prices in the near term, as demand holds steady against dwindling supplies.

Conclusion

The USDA’s long-anticipated July cattle report confirms industry concerns: the U.S. cattle herd is still contracting, and recovery will take time. With fewer cows calving and reduced inventories across nearly every category, beef supplies are likely to remain tight, keeping the market on alert for potential price volatility and supply challenges in the coming months.