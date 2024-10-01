USDA Invests in Global Food Security

Food Security is the measure of an individual’s ability to access food that is nutritious and sufficient in quantity.

DepositPhotos image

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is taking big steps to improve food security around the world. At the recent Clinton Global Initiative 2024 meeting, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a substantial investment of $466.5 million for two important programs: the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program and Food for Progress.

The McGovern-Dole program will receive $248 million to provide vital school meals in nine countries. This program aims to help children, especially girls, access education and improve their literacy. Meanwhile, Food for Progress will get $218.5 million to help seven countries improve their farming systems, use climate-smart technologies, and increase productivity.

Vilsack emphasized the importance of these programs in fighting hunger and poverty and tackling climate change. The USDA buys U.S.-grown food and partners with organizations like the United Nations World Food Program to deliver these supplies. In total, this funding will help millions of children and farmers in countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Guatemala. This initiative shows the U.S. commitment to supporting global food security and sustainable agriculture for a better future.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.