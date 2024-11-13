USDA Invests $85 Million to Boost Organic Market Opportunities Nationwide

The USDA has allocated $85 million in grants to strengthen organic markets nationwide, with California avocado farmers among the notable recipients. This funding is part of the USDA’s Organic Market Development Grant Program, a key piece of its $300 million Organic Transition Initiative, aimed at expanding both market opportunities and infrastructure for organic producers.

In one example of the funding, a grant awarded to a nonprofit avocado farm in San Diego focuses on increasing the availability of U.S.-grown organic avocados by developing regional marketing channels and improving distribution to local food hubs. The $2.5 million grant will fund initiatives such as feasibility studies and partnerships with California avocado growers and local entities to support sustainable growth. “We really wanted to address the diverse needs…to continue to grow stronger together in the organic sector,” said USDA Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt.

In total, the USDA has supported 107 projects across 36 states with this latest round of funding, several of which were in California. By focusing on market access and infrastructure development, the grant program aims to build sustainable, local markets, providing essential support to producers and increasing organic options for consumers nationwide.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.