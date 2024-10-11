USDA Invests $46 Million to Support Veteran and Underserved Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a $46 million investment in projects aimed at supporting America’s veteran, underserved, and beginning farmers and ranchers. Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small made the announcement, highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to helping aspiring farmers enter the industry and improve their operations.

“Starting or taking over a farm takes courage,” said Torres Small. “These investments provide beginning, underserved, and veteran farmers with the resources and mentoring needed to succeed.”

USDA programs, such as the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program (BFRDP) and the 2501 Program, are providing education, technical assistance, and mentoring. These initiatives help new farmers develop the skills needed to sustain their operations and participate in USDA agricultural programs.

Among the funded projects, the Washington Farmland Trust will offer technical assistance to 50 beginning producers. Nirvana Tea, Inc., in Michigan will focus on hydroponic farming, while Augusta Locally Grown, Inc. in Georgia will help farmers with climate-smart agriculture and business planning.

The 2501 Program will provide additional support to Native American farmers, veterans, and immigrant farmers across the country.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.