USDA Invests $4.5 Million to Build Network of Nutrition Hubs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced $4.5 million in funding to create three new Nutrition Hubs in communities across the U.S., focusing on improving food and nutrition security and preventing diet-related chronic diseases, especially in underserved areas. Building on a pilot Nutrition Hub established with Southern University and A&M College, this initiative, funded by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI), aims to provide science-based, tailored nutritional information to communities such as Tribal, Hispanic, and Insular Areas.

These Nutrition Hubs will support USDA’s broader efforts to enhance nutrition and diet-related health outcomes by offering personalized nutrition guidance and fostering research and education opportunities. This initiative is part of USDA’s broader effort, highlighted during the White House Cancer Moonshot Community Conversations, to reduce diet-related diseases through precision nutrition research and community engagement. Applications for funding are open until October 3, 2024.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West