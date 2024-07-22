USDA Investment in Conservation Projects

A new investment in conservation projects. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $90 million in 53 Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) projects, which support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands. This year, increased funds were available because of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which is funding CIG projects that address climate change, with a particular focus on innovative solutions to reduce livestock emissions of enteric methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is awarding more than $69.7 million for CIG On-Farm Trials projects and more than $20.2 million for CIG Classic projects. Secretary Vilsack announced the CIG grants during an Investing in America roundtable in Pennsylvania while highlighting USDA programs focused on innovative climate strategies. In total, the Inflation Reduction Act provides $19.5 billion over five years to support USDA’s oversubscribed conservation programs, including CIG grants.

