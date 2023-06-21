USDA Investing $320 Million to Strengthen Supply Chains

The USDA is investing in supply chains. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The USDA is investing $320 million to create new and better markets for agricultural producers and food businesses in 19 states across rural America.

“Our goal is to expand processing capacity, create fairer markets and more revenue streams and market opportunities to help bring down food costs for families at the grocery store,” says Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We’re partnering with entrepreneurs in rural areas to build brighter futures, connect business owners to new markets, and create good jobs for generations to come.”

USDA is investing the funds to strengthen food supply chains and create more opportunities for producers and entrepreneurs in 19 states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Iowa, Minnesota, and others. For example, family-owned businesses like a meat market and a bison processing facility will be able to expand their production capabilities, maintain the highest quality control possible, and save jobs.

For more information on opportunities through USDA Rural Development, go to rd.usda.gov.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.