The U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has initiated lease terminations for 59 Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) offices to cut costs, as part of the Trump administration’s effort to reduce agency spending. According to the Department of Government Efficiencies website, this has led to 748 lease terminations, totaling over 9 million square feet and approximately $660,000 in lease savings.

Specific locations in California can be found on the DOGE website.

USDA Initiated Lease Terminations for FSA and NRCS Offices