USDA Won’t Impose Ban Despite New Case of Mexican Screwworm

Screwworm larva. Tusklike mandibles protruding from the screwworm larva’s mouth rasp the flesh of living warm-blooded animals. A wound may contain hundreds of such larvae.

A new case of New World screwworm has been detected in a Mexican cow south of the U.S. border. Despite this, the USDA has confirmed that it will not impose restrictions on cattle imports from Mexico.

According to Reuters, U.S. cattle supplies have tightened in recent months after Washington temporarily blocked Mexican livestock shipments in late November due to concerns over the screwworm. The World Organization for Animal Health reported that the latest case was found in a cow from the Mexican state of Tabasco.

New World screwworm is a serious livestock threat, as maggots from the flies burrow into the skin of living animals, causing severe and often fatal damage. The pest can also infect wildlife and, in rare cases, humans.

Despite the concerns, the USDA insists that its pre-clearance inspection and treatment protocol will ensure the safe movement of cattle and bison from Mexico into the U.S. Meanwhile, America’s cattle supply remains at its lowest level in over 70 years, contributing to high beef prices as ranchers reduce production due to ongoing drought conditions.

