The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) is hosting a variety of webinars to help livestock producers better understand industry issues and better address risk management. A free webinar is being cohosted by USDA and the Extension Risk Management Education Program on Thursday, November 12. The webinar will provide important information related to price risk, livestock markets, and risk management resources that are offered by USDA. The livestock risk management webinar is one of the multiple USDA efforts to provide cattle producers and others in the U.S. fed beef supply chain with timely resources.

USDA will also be kicking off a series of webinars on Tuesday, November 17 to help industry members better understand reporting, delivery, and grading of cattle. Guest speakers will include personnel from USDA Cattle and Carcass Training Centers, the CME Group, and USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA Hosting Webinars to Assist Cattle Industry Members

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West