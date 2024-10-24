USDA to Host First-Ever Trade Mission to Thailand in 2025

BANGKOK: Farmer selling fruit vegetable and food on boats at Khlong Lat Mayom floating market, famous and popular among locals and tourists, at Bangkok, Thailand.

DepositPhotos image

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) will lead its first trade mission to Bangkok, Thailand, from February 3-6, 2025. U.S. exporters interested in participating must apply by October 29, 2024.

“This mission represents an important opportunity for our farmers, ranchers, producers, and agribusinesses to connect with potential partners from both Thailand and Burma,” said FAS Administrator Daniel B. Whitley. “Consumers in these markets are ready to stock their pantries with the world-class, high-quality food and farm products offered by the U.S. exporters that join us in February.”

During the mission, U.S. agribusiness representatives will participate in business-to-business meetings and gain insights into regional market conditions through site visits and briefings from trade experts.

The United States was the fifth-largest supplier of agricultural products to Thailand in 2023, with $1.2 billion in exports. While bulk commodities dominate U.S. exports to the region, demand is growing for consumer-oriented products. Thailand’s economic growth and rising middle class, along with Burma’s evolving market, offer U.S. exporters opportunities in sectors like dairy, seafood, fresh fruits, and alcoholic beverages.

The mission aims to strengthen trade ties and help U.S. exporters meet the rising demand in Southeast Asia.

To learn more about the trade mission and to apply to take part, visit: https://fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-missions/thailand-february-2025.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.