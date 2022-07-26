USDA Helps Schools and Childcare Providers Deal with Rising Food Costs

Helping schools manage rising food costs. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The USDA announced an increase in funding to help schools continue to serve healthy meals this coming school year and provided financial relief for schools and childcare providers. The reimbursement schools will get for each meal served will increase by 68 cents per free or reduced-price lunch and 32 cents per free or reduced-price breakfast. The increase supports school and childcare providers dealing with rising food costs.

Stacy Dean, deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services says the boost in reimbursements will help provide financial relief for schools so they can continue serving high-quality meals to students amid higher food costs and continuing supply chain challenges. She says USDA is fully committed to using every resource in its toolbelt to ensure kids get the healthy meals they need to grow, learn, and thrive. The USDA will provide an additional $2 billion for schools to purchase domestic food for their meal programs.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.