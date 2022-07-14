Helping keep kids fed during summer. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Children eating healthy food at home or kindergarten

The USDA is partnering with states and territories across the country to work with urgency to provide food benefits for the summer months to eligible children. As of July 8, 27 states and territories, including Puerto Rico, are set up to provide these benefits to an estimated 13 million children.

“For far too long, millions of families have struggled to keep their kids fed and healthy during the summer while schools are out,” says Cindy Long, administrator of the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service. “Child food benefits can bridge the gap and help families provide the nourishment their children deserve. They can also help American families cope with the rising cost of food.”

Children are eligible for this temporary nutrition benefit called P-EBT if they get free or reduced-price meals during the school year. Children six and under are also eligible if they live in a household receiving SNAP benefits.

USDA Helping Issue Child Food Benefits for Summer

