USDA Grant Fuels Automation Research for Nursery Growers

A $9.8 million grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) is set to address labor challenges in the nursery industry through cutting-edge automation research. The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) will manage about $1 million of the grant to explore automated solutions, such as potting machines and weed-spraying robots, to reduce labor dependency.

Chris Marble, associate professor at UF/IFAS, emphasized the importance of providing nursery growers with actionable information about automation. “We want growers to take incremental steps toward profitability and sustainability,” Marble said. The project will study automation technologies’ economic feasibility and usability, focusing on herbicide, pesticide, and fertilizer applications.

Led by North Carolina State University, the five-year project will also involve nationwide Extension efforts, including field demonstrations and case studies. Another team, led by UF professor Laura Warner, will investigate the perceptions and challenges of adopting automation, such as concerns over job displacement and compatibility with existing operations.

“Each nursery is different,” Marble noted, stressing the need for tailored solutions. Researchers aim to help growers make informed, practical decisions about automation for their unique operations.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.