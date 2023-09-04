If you’ve been discriminated against in the past by USDA, officials want you to know about a special program of financial assistance. Gary Crawford has the story coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you are a farmer or a forest landowner who feels USDA has in the past discriminated against you in its farm programs, you may be eligible for financial assistance through a program called Section 22007, a USDA program created last year by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Monica Rainge is one of the USDA coordinators on that program. She says everybody working on this is trying to get the word out about the program using just about every method there is right. Yes, absolutely. She says USDA is very earnest about reaching everybody who might be eligible to apply and giving them a clearer idea about what is available to them, how to apply, and where to obtain assistance with their questions at each step of the way.

For more information go online and search 22007 program apply or talk to an expert at this phone number 800-721-0970.

Gary Crawford for the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

USDA Getting Word Out About 22007 Financial Assistance Program

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.