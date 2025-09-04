The Roots of Agricultural Support

The Department of Agriculture was first established in 1862, but it would take more than 50 years before one of its most impactful programs came to life. With the passage of the Smith-Lever Act in 1914, the USDA Extension Service was officially created. This initiative formed a partnership between the USDA and land-grant universities to provide hands-on education, practical research, and direct outreach to farm families across the country.

USDA Extension Service: A Legacy of Education and Support

America in 1914: Farming at the Center

At the time of the Extension Service’s creation, farming was central to American life. More than half of the U.S. population lived in rural areas, and nearly 30% of the workforce was engaged in farming. The new service was designed to bring vital agricultural knowledge and resources directly to these communities, ensuring that families had access to the latest advancements in farming practices and food production.

Meeting Wartime Needs

The Extension Service faced its first major challenge shortly after its founding, during World War I. With the nation under pressure to meet wartime demands, particularly for food, the service played a crucial role in mobilizing and supporting farm families. Its efforts not only boosted production but also laid the foundation for the long-standing relationship between agricultural research, education, and the farmers who feed the nation.