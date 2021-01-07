The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) is helping producers affected by COVID-19 by offering more flexibility when it comes to insurance. RMA Administrator Martin Barbre said that the agency recognizes the challenges American farmers and ranchers are facing because of the pandemic and is extending crop insurance flexibilities. Relief provided for electronic notifications and signatures has been extended through July 15. Organic certification, replant self-certification and assignment of indemnity have also been extended through June 30.

Increased flexibilities are also being afforded to Approved Insurance Providers when it comes to obtaining producer signatures for written agreement offers, submitting written agreement requests, and production reporting. The announcement is in line with other flexibilities that were provided to producers back in March of 2020. Detailed information about the latest announcement can be found by accessing the Manager’s Bulletin from RMA.

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA Extends Flexibilities Amid Continuing COVID-19 Pandemic

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West