USDA Expecting a Larger California Almond Crop

The latest report from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) calls for a significantly larger almond crop than last year. The 2024 California Almond Forecast from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) predicts production to be at 3.00 billion pounds, a 21 percent increase from the year before. The initial subjective forecast notes that almond-bearing acreage will remain unchanged at 1.38 million acres. Yield per acre is expected to increase to 2,170 pounds.

“This larger crop estimate is what the industry expected after a productive bloom this spring, but it is also a testament to the hard work done by almond farmers throughout California during difficult times,” President and CEO of the Almond Board of California, Clarice Turner said in a press release. “Demand for California almonds around the globe continues to grow and our almond farmers constantly deliver on producing high quality California almonds to meet that demand.”

The forecast for the 2024 almond crop is based on a survey of 500 almond growers from April 19 to May 5. Favorable weather conditions during the first half of the growing season, including mild temperatures and increased bee hours, contributed to a successful bloom period. NASS will release a more statistically rigorous objective report in July, based on actual almond counts.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West