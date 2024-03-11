USDA Expands Insurance Option for Nursery Growers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding its Nursery Value Select (NVS) crop insurance program to cover nursery producers in all counties across all states. NVS allows producers to choose coverage amounts tailored to their risk management needs and provides improved coverage compared to the Nursery Field Grown and Container program. The expansion aims to offer insurance options for a broader group of producers, including specialty crop producers.

“Risk Management Agency is excited to expand Nursery Value Select so nursery producers in all states have an opportunity to purchase nursery crop insurance,” Risk Management Agency (RMA) Administrator Marcia Bunger said in a press release. “This insurance option meets a critical need of American nursery producers.”

NVS, which covers field-grown and containerized nursery plants, will now be available nationwide beginning with the 2025 crop year. Previously, NVS was only available in select counties across nine states. First available in the 2021 crop year, producers insured over $460 million in liabilities through the NVS in the 2023 crop year.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West