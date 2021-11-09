USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack attended the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He emphasized USDA’s support for President Biden’s whole of government approach to combatting climate change, creating good jobs, and economic growth in the U.S. During the conference at various events, he highlighted USDA partnerships and initiatives that put agriculture, forestry, and rural communities at the center of global solutions to climate change. Vilsack says, “Climate change is happening. It threatens to disrupt our food systems, worsen food insecurity, and negatively impact the livelihoods of our agricultural producers. Now is the time to address this.” Vilsack also told conference attendees that the U.S. can lead the way with investments in climate-smart solutions that improve the profitability and resilience of agricultural producers and improve forest health while creating new income opportunities and building wealth that stays in rural communities. Vilsack touched on several topics, including building support for the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate Initiative launched last week. He also highlighted the Climate Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative, as well as the USDA-supported Pathways to Dairy Net-Zero.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

USDA Emphasizes Commitment to Climate at COP26