Shutterstock image

The USDA Emergency Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-Raised Program (USDA/ELAP), which now includes dairy producers due to issues with H5 and E. coli (E. coli 01). The program, managed by the Farm Service Agency, has extended its assistance to dairy farmers who experienced milk loss due to cattle being removed from commercial milking herds that tested positive for these diseases.

The policy change was implemented in July 2024, and the deadline for eligible sign-ups is January 30.



Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.

USDA-ELAP Now Includes Dairy Producers