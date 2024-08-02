USDA Discrimination Payments

The USDA works to right some wrongs. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Checks are going out for the USDA’s discrimination financial assistance program. White House Director of Public Engagement Steve Benjamin says it moves forward the goal of equity in agriculture.

“This announcement is a result of hours of hard work by many individuals at USDA. And by third party organizations and so on, one part of an enormous, commendable effort at USDA to make its programs more accessible and equitable for all who want to participate in agriculture,” he said. “President Biden is committed to advancing equity and agriculture and ensuring that every farmer and rancher across the country has the tools and resources needed to continue to be successful and providing the United States and the world with food, fiber and fuel as many of them have done for generations.”

Financial Assistance awards totaling $2 billion to reach more than 43,000 individuals have been made under the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program.

