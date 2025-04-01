U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that the USDA will release previously obligated funding under the Rural Energy for America Program, Empowering Rural America, and Powering Affordable Clean Energy initiatives. Recipients will have 30 days to review and voluntarily revise their project plans to align with the “Unleashing American Energy Executive Order.”

This process allows rural electric providers and small businesses to refocus their projects on expanding domestic energy production while removing diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) requirements and climate-related mandates from prior proposals. Participants will be required to submit responses to a set of questions and provide a brief narrative outlining any proposed changes.

“This approach strengthens America’s energy independence and gives energy providers and small businesses the flexibility to realign their projects with that mission,” Rollins stated.

The updated guidance marks a departure from policies associated with the Green New Deal and the Inflation Reduction Act. USDA says it is a shift toward investments that prioritize rural economic growth and energy development.

USDA Decides to Delivers on Rural Energy Commitments