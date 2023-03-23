USDA Central America-Dominican Republic Trade Mission

USDA leaders visit Panama for a trade mission. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor arrived in Panama City Monday to launch a regional agribusiness trade mission. Taylor and the trade delegation on the trip look to develop stronger ties and build economic partnerships between the United States and Panama and markets throughout the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement region.

Taylor says, “I’m confident the next few days will produce mutually beneficial results to help expand trade and increase collaboration on key issues impacting agriculture in the United States and Central America.”

Local staff from FAS Panama City will host business meetings between U.S. trade mission delegates and companies from Panama and six other countries seeking to import American food and farm products. The itinerary also includes bilateral meetings with the Panamanian government, retail promotions featuring U.S. products, and a memorandum of understanding signing between the U.S. Grains Council and the Panamanian Sugar Cane National Industry on ethanol blending.

