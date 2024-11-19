USDA Breaks Ground on Advanced Agricultural Research Facility at UC Davis

The USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) has begun construction on a state-of-the-art Agricultural Research and Technology Center (ARTC) at the University of California, Davis. This 59,000-square-foot facility will unite four ARS research units under one roof, aiming to address critical challenges in agriculture, including climate change, water scarcity, and pest management.

The two-story ARTC will feature specialized labs, greenhouses, and collaborative spaces to support scientists investigating plant diseases, genetic resources, soil health, and more. Dr. Simon Liu, ARS Administrator, highlighted the facility as a “nexus for long-term agricultural research and climate-informed decision-making.”

Collaboration between ARS and UC Davis dates back to 1956, with partnerships benefiting key industries such as almonds, walnuts, rice, and grapes. Research at the ARTC will continue fostering innovations for growers, commodity groups, and consumers nationwide. Speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony included Dr. Liu, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, and UC Davis leaders. Completion of the ARTC is part of ARS’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure to support sustainable agriculture and environmental resilience.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.