USDA Awards $33.5 Million to Boost Local Food Systems Across 43 States

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded over $33.5 million to strengthen local food systems and expand the availability of locally grown products across the United States. This funding, provided through the Local Agriculture Market Program (LAMP), supports 113 projects in 43 states and territories through three grant programs: the Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP), the Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP), and the Regional Food System Partnerships (RFSP).

This year, FMPP will allocate $14.2 million to 60 projects promoting direct-to-consumer markets like farmers markets and agritourism. In Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin will use FMPP funds to train 100 farmers in business management, enhancing sales and profitability.

Meanwhile, LFPP is awarding $14.1 million to 43 projects focused on regional food processing and distribution. For example, In Her Shoes, Inc. in Mississippi will build a mobile produce market to increase fresh produce access for underserved communities.

Finally, RFSP will provide $5.2 million to develop partnerships with institutions to integrate local foods. The Southeast Regional Cooperative in Georgia will use this funding to enhance logistics in the region’s charitable food network.

