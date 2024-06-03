USDA Awards $83 Million through Fertilizer Production Expansion Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced an $83 million investment in domestic fertilizer projects across 12 states to strengthen competition and lower costs for American farmers. The funding is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and aims to spur economic growth and job creation in rural communities. The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program (FPEP) grants will help modernize equipment, adopt new technologies, and build production plants. USDA is making awards to facilities in California, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon and Washington.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA are committed to bolstering the economy and increasing competition for our nation’s farmers, ranchers and small business owners,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release. “The investments announced today, made possible through the Commodity Credit Corporation, will increase domestic fertilizer production and strengthen our supply chain, all while creating good-paying jobs that will benefit everyone.”

To date, USDA has invested $251 million in 57 projects across 29 states through FPEP. This initiative responds to the doubling of fertilizer prices between 2021 and 2022, exacerbated by factors like the war in Ukraine and industry monopolies. The program is part of a larger strategy to enhance supply chains, create economic opportunities, and support climate-smart innovations.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West