USDA Awards $25 Million to Support Specialty Crop Exports

Tractor with boxes of freshly picked Pinot Noir grapes at the wine harvest.

DepositPhotos image

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced over $25 million in funding for eight projects under its new Assisting Specialty Crop Exports (ASCE) initiative. The program, launched in January 2024, aims to reduce non-tariff trade barriers for U.S. specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and horticultural products.

USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, Alexis M. Taylor, said the initiative is designed to help smaller exporters navigate foreign market requirements. “ASCE will help smaller exporters by directly addressing barriers and supporting industry’s efforts to obtain needed certifications,” she said.

The awarded projects include $5 million each for Clemson University and the Foundation for Fresh Produce to establish Sustainable Packaging Innovation Labs. These labs will address changing packaging and labeling requirements in export markets.

Other projects will focus on aligning pesticide regulations, improving maximum residue limits (MRLs), and expanding export opportunities in Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Last year, U.S. specialty crop exports totaled $25.8 billion, benefiting producers and local economies nationwide.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.