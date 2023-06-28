lab-grown chicken

USDA Approves Lab-Grown Chicken

Dan Poultry, Technology, This Land of Ours

Lab-grown chicken may soon be on the menu. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

lab-grown chicken
Image by adiosmary from Pixabay

The USDA gave two startup companies the go-ahead to sell the country’s first lab-grown chicken products. GOOD Meat, a subsidiary of food tech company Eat Just, Inc., and UPSIDE Foods will be allowed to sell their products that have been cultivated from real animal cells.

GOOD-Meat-Cell-Culture-Consultation-000001-Submission-032120232_0Download

Chicken from GOOD Meat and UPSIDE has been declared safe to eat by the USDA. The announcement followed a “no questions” letter from the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year.

Cultured meat, also called cell-based or lab-grown, uses stem cells from animal fat or muscle tissue to feed cells, allowing them to grow. It’s then grown to the proper density in bioreactors before getting separated by a centrifuge.

“This news was a major moment for our company, the industry, and the food system,” says Josh Tetrick, CEO of GOOD Meat and Eat Just.

Analysts predict the cell-cultured meat industry will eventually be worth approximately $25 billion.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

USDA Approves Lab-Grown Chicken

Sabrina Halvorson
National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.