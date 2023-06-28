Lab-grown chicken may soon be on the menu. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by adiosmary from Pixabay

The USDA gave two startup companies the go-ahead to sell the country’s first lab-grown chicken products. GOOD Meat, a subsidiary of food tech company Eat Just, Inc., and UPSIDE Foods will be allowed to sell their products that have been cultivated from real animal cells.

Chicken from GOOD Meat and UPSIDE has been declared safe to eat by the USDA. The announcement followed a “no questions” letter from the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year.

Cultured meat, also called cell-based or lab-grown, uses stem cells from animal fat or muscle tissue to feed cells, allowing them to grow. It’s then grown to the proper density in bioreactors before getting separated by a centrifuge.

“This news was a major moment for our company, the industry, and the food system,” says Josh Tetrick, CEO of GOOD Meat and Eat Just.

Analysts predict the cell-cultured meat industry will eventually be worth approximately $25 billion.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

USDA Approves Lab-Grown Chicken

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.