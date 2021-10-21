The Department of Agriculture appointed 13 new members and 17 returning members to the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods. Committee members are chosen based on their expertise in microbiology, risk assessment, epidemiology, public health, food science, and other disciplines. One individual affiliated with a consumer group is included in the membership of the committee.

The activities of committees are carried out, in part, by subcommittees that are focused on specific topics being considered by the full committee. The committee has contributed to a broad range of food safety issues, and committee reports provide information and scientific advice to federal food safety agencies. The committee also provides a foundation for regulations and programs to reduce foodborne disease and enhance public health.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack adds, “These individuals will play a significant role in helping to ensure the safety of our nation’s food supply.” The list of members is available on the USDA FSIS website.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

USDA Appoints New Members to Food Safety Advisory Committee