USDA/APHIS Uses Emergency Funding to Combat Exotic Fruit Fly Outbreaks

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA/APHIS) will use $129.2 million in emergency funding to combat exotic fruit fly outbreaks, which threaten crops and trade. The funds will support efforts in the U.S. and buffer zones in Guatemala and Mexico to prevent the spread of the pest.

APHIS will collaborate with local, state, and international partners to eradicate the pests, enhance surveillance, and repair sterile insect facilities in California and Texas. The fruit flies can destroy over 400 plant types, causing significant economic losses.

