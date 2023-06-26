USDA Announces Investment for Underserved Producers

Investing in underserved producers. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Department of Agriculture Thursday announced its selection of 50 projects for potential award, totaling approximately $300 million, for underserved producers funding. The projects will help improve access to land, capital, and markets for underserved farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners. The funding comes from the Increasing Land, Capital, and Market Access Program.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says, “By providing the resources, tools and technical support needed to directly help local farmers and ensure we have a strong agricultural system across the country.”

For one of the projects, the Community Development Corporation of Oregon will work to provide long-term and sustainable land access to disadvantaged refugee and immigrant beginning farmers in Oregon’s east Multnomah and Clackamas counties. Another project by Maine Farmland Trust will work with low-income farmers on access to low-interest capital.

See the full list of Increasing Land Access Program selected projects at www.fsa.usda.gov.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson