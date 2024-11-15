USDA Announces Investment to Conserve Forestlands Nationwide

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Forest Service has committed over $265 million to conserve nearly 335,000 acres of important forestlands across 17 states. This investment, supported by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, is part of the Forest Legacy Program and aims to protect working forests that contribute to rural economies.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack emphasized that these forests provide clean water, habitats, recreation, and jobs, but face threats from development. “This investment is key to keeping the economic, social, and ecological benefits these forests provide,” Vilsack said. Since 2021, the USDA has invested $758 million in conserving more than 500,000 acres.

Major projects include the Pee Dee Basin Initiative in South Carolina, the largest land conservation project in state history, and Washington’s Stimson Timberland Legacy Project, which conserves nearly 88,000 acres. The program also aligns with the Justice40 Initiative, directing 40% of benefits to disadvantaged communities.

The Forest Legacy Program has conserved 3.1 million acres since 1990, helping maintain forests for future generations and supporting rural economies.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.