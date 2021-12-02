USDA Announces Agricultural Outlook Forum Theme and Program

The Department of Agriculture announced the theme and program of the 98th Agricultural Outlook Forum, a virtual event held February 24-25, 2022. The 2022 Forum theme is “New Paths to Sustainability and Productivity Growth,” and the program will focus on innovations to minimize the environmental footprint of agriculture and ensure sustainability while improving crop yields.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says, “I look forward to discussing with sector leaders how we can work on climate smart solutions that will improve the profitability and resilience of agricultural producers and open new market opportunities.” The Forum will begin with a presentation by USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer on the Department’s outlook for commodity markets and trade for 2022 and the U.S. farm income situation. Breakout sessions include topics on climate mitigation, innovation, trade, commodity outlooks, supply chain resilience and equity and inclusion. Visit the Agricultural Outlook Forum website to register and learn more.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

