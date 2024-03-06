USDA Announced Bobwhite Pilot Project, General CRP Signup

A new conservation initiative from NRCS. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) is launching a new conservation initiative, the Working Lands for Wildlife’s Northern Bobwhite Pilot Project. NRCS has also announced the signup dates for USDA’s General Enrollment signup in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), which opens March 4. Both conservation opportunities give producers tools to conserve wildlife habitat while achieving other conservation benefits, including sequestering carbon and improving water quality and soil health.

The Working Lands for Wildlife Northern Bobwhite Pilot Project is a new effort supporting voluntary conservation of private working lands to benefit northern Bobwhite quail and East-Central grasslands conservation. This is for producers to help the bobwhite and other game and non-game species by managing their working lands for early successional habitat while meeting their lands’ natural resource and production goals.

Producers and landowners interested in either opportunity should contact the FSA and NRCS at their local Service Center. Those interested in the Northern Bobwhite Pilot Project should contact NRCS to sign up now.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.