USDA and USTR Seek New Trade Advisory Committee Members

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative are inviting applications for new members to join agricultural trade advisory committees. The Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee offers advice to the administration on existing U.S. trade agreements, negotiations for new agreements, and other trade policy matters. Additionally, the six Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees focus on specific agricultural sectors, providing technical advice on international trade issues. These sectors include animals and animal products, fruits and vegetables, grains, feed, oilseeds, cotton, peanuts, and hemp.

Applicants with expertise in U.S. agriculture and international trade experience are eligible for committee membership. Committee members serve four-year terms and represent diverse U.S. food and agricultural stakeholders. Members must be U.S. citizens, qualify for security clearance, and serve without compensation for time, travel, or expenses. Applications are accepted until January 31, 2024, and late submissions will be considered for future appointments.

