USDA and NASA Team Up to Bolster Research Efforts

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are teaming up to advance research efforts. A memorandum of understanding was signed to strengthen ties between the agencies. The announcement furthers the collaborative partnership in their efforts to improve agricultural and Earth science research, technology, and agricultural management.

Campaigns will be bolstered that support outreach to encourage interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs. The partnership will also build on NASA’s Bridge Program and USDA’s NextGen program, both aimed at fostering workforce development. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said they are dedicated to preparing the next generation to lead the ag industry. Nelson also noted that the agency is committed to bringing more actionable data to the farm to help producers navigate climate-related challenges.

Through the partnership, further opportunities to improve crop performance both on Earth and in space will be explored. USDA and NASA have been working cooperatively on several common efforts since 2015. Collaborative research efforts will include work on the International Space Station and other space and ground platforms. Goals for the ongoing partnership include applying scientific data and models to agricultural decision-making.

“From ensuring that future generations are able to reach new heights as they pursue careers in STEM and agriculture, to providing producers with critical data and improving global agricultural practices, USDA is honored to strengthen our partnership with NASA,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a news release. “We recognize the critical interface between planet-wide food security, climate change, and space, and together we are advancing cutting edge innovation, research, and workforce development to tackle some of Earth’s greatest challenges.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West