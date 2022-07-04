The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is amending the California Grape Marketing Order. USDA is reducing membership of the California Desert Grape Administrative Committee from 12 to 10. The amendment will allow six members to constitute a quorum, which will include at a minimum, one producer member and one handler member. The amendment will also require six concurring votes to pass any action of the committee.

The committee unanimously recommended the amendment and 100 percent of grape producers voting supported it in a referendum. The final rule for the action was published in the Federal Register on June 16 and will become effective on July 16. Amendments are believed to provide a more efficient and orderly flow of business. More information about the marketing order is available on the 925 California Desert Grapes webpage.

Listen to the radio report below.

USDA Amends California Grape Marketing Order

