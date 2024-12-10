USDA Advances Grape Breeding with Genetic Resources

Shutterstock image

USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Plant Genetic Research Unit (PGRU) is researching crossbreeding of existing grape germplasm, whether among the more than 1,400 accessions available at the PGRU are wild grape varieties. PGRU grape germplasm culture curator Erin Galarneau says desired traits produced by crossbreeding can now be done in less time, thanks to resources beyond plant materials.

“We have another term, which is genetic resources, and this is where we’re also curating not just the plants, but we’re curating data. We’re connecting what genes are involved with cold tolerance, are involved with labor so that when a breeder is making crosses, they can use what they have called marker assisted selection,” she said.

She says the use of genetic resources like data is speeding up the time to crossbreed grape varieties and develop new ones.

“That prevents someone from having to plant 10,000 vines that they’re going to have to wait three to five years to actually taste a berry from. By using that assistance and that genetic information that we have, then they’re able to process things a lot more quickly, and they might only have to plant 1,000 of those 10,000 seedlings, and those 1,000 have the prospect of becoming a new vine,” she said. “Historically, it could take over 40 years for a new grapevine cultivar to be released. Now we can bring that process down to 10 to 15 years. It still takes a lot of time working with a perennial crop, but it’s a lot shorter.”

In addition to advancing breeding techniques, USDA’s ongoing research aims to address challenges like climate resilience and disease resistance. Traits such as drought tolerance or resistance to pathogens like downy mildew are critical for the future of grape production. The PGRU’s work ensures that breeders have access to the genetic diversity necessary to meet these challenges and maintain sustainable agricultural practices.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.