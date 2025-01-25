USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) wants to remind landowners about the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). By providing financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers, EQIP addresses natural resource concerns and delivers environmental benefits. Those benefits include improved water and air quality, conserved ground and surface water, reduced soil erosion and sedimentation or improved or created wildlife habitat.

EQIP provides cost share assistance for producers to use 170-plus conservation practices to address a wide variety of resource concerns. Within EQIP, Conservation Incentive Contracts allow producers to further target priority resource concerns. EQIP applications are accepted throughout the year.

Producers, landowners and forest managers interested in applying for assistance should contact the NRCS.

To learn more about EQIP and other continuous signup programs, contact NRCS at your local USDA Service Center.

USDA Accepts EQIP Applications on a Continuous Basis