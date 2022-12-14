USDA Accepting Applications for Panama Agribusiness Trade Mission

The USDA is accepting applications for a trade mission to Panama. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) is accepting applications from U.S. exporters for a regional trade mission to Panama from March 19-23, 2023.

FAS Administrator Daniel Whitley says, “This is a perfect time to increase U.S. agricultural and food exports to Central America.”

USDA staff and regional experts will provide in-depth market briefings while in the country. The agency will also arrange targeted business meetings with potential customers from Panama, a bilateral Free Trade Agreement partner, and buyers from countries in the multilateral Central America and Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement.

The region offers strong capabilities in logistics, distribution, processing, cold chain, and more. Strong opportunities exist for exporters across many industries, including poultry, pork, dairy, beer and wine, snack foods and health foods.

This will be the first USDA Agribusiness Trade Mission in 2023. The deadline to apply for the CAFTA-DR trade mission is Friday, December 30. Complete information is available at fas.usda.gov/.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.