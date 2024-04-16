USDA Accepting Applications for 2025 Export Programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking applications for fiscal year 2025 funding for five export market development programs. USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service recently published the Notices of Funding Opportunity for the Market Access Program (MAP), Foreign Market Development Program (FMD), Technical Assistance for Specialty Crops Program (TASC), Quality Samples Program (QSP), and Emerging Markets Program (EMP). These programs aim to bolster the international presence of U.S. agricultural, fish, and forest products through various avenues of support and assistance. With an application deadline set for June 14, 2024, eligible organizations are urged to seize this opportunity to access resources for enhancing their export initiatives.

MAP offers competitive, cost-share assistance to U.S. exporters and trade organizations involved in promoting American commodities and products overseas. FMD collaborates with nonprofit agricultural and forest product trade associations to stimulate enduring international demand for U.S. commodities. TASC is dedicated to overcoming barriers that impede the export of U.S. specialty crops by funding relevant projects. QSP aids agricultural trade organizations in providing small product samples to potential importers, facilitating market entry. Lastly, EMP extends technical assistance activities to cultivate emerging markets for U.S. agricultural, fish, and forest products.

These initiatives underscore the USDA’s commitment to fostering global trade partnerships and expanding the reach of American agricultural products. Organizations interested in the market development programs are encouraged to explore specific program objectives and eligibility criteria.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West