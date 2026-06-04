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The latest crop progress update shows U.S. rice growers are wrapping up planting for the 2026 season. Crop development and condition ratings are providing encouraging signs as the industry moves into the summer growing months.

According to USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey, rice planting nationwide reached 98% complete as of May 31, putting growers slightly ahead of both historical averages and last year’s pace.

“So we are 98 percent complete, one point ahead of the five-year average of 97 percent, and last year’s number on May 31st was 96 percent planted,” Rippey said.

The near-finished planting season reflects favorable conditions across much of the country’s rice-producing regions. Rippey noted that planting operations are essentially complete in most states, with California remaining the primary exception.

“We are just about wrapped up everywhere except California. That is typical,” Rippey explained.

California Rice Planting Progress Near Historical Pace

California, one of the nation’s key rice-producing states, was reported at 90% planted at the end of May. While slightly behind its five-year average of 92%, the pace remains well within the normal range for the state.

Rice planting schedules in California often extend later than other production regions due to differences in climate, water management and production practices. As a result, the state’s progress is not raising concerns among industry observers.

The report also highlighted encouraging crop development figures. Nationwide rice emergence reached 87% as of May 31.

“Rice emergence at 87 percent on May 31st, two points ahead of the five-year average, equal to last year at this time,” Rippey said.

Rice Crop Conditions Remain Favorable

Perhaps most encouraging for producers is the overall condition of the 2026 rice crop. USDA data indicate that crop health remains strong as planting season concludes.

“We continue to see a relatively highly rated rice crop as we finish up the month of May,” Rippey noted.

According to the latest ratings, 72% of the U.S. rice crop is classified as good to excellent, while only 3% is rated very poor to poor. Rippey said those figures represent only minor changes from the previous week and remain just slightly below the exceptionally strong ratings reported at the same time last year.

With planting nearly complete and crop conditions remaining favorable, the U.S. rice industry is entering the next phase of the growing season on solid footing.

Hear more from USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey on the latest U.S. rice planting progress, crop emergence and condition ratings by listening to the interview below.