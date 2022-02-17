Mexico claims the US is stopping shipments of avocados from some regions due to concerns about violence in the areas. According to a report by Reuters, a US official was carrying out inspections in a city in Michoacan when the official received a threatening call on their cell phone. The US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is now assessing the threat. The U.S. is a top importer of Mexican avocados. Meanwhile, California’s avocado season will be building steam over the next few months before getting fully underway. The California Avocado Commission says about 80 percent of the season is from April through August. The commission’s 2022 pre-season forecast projects a 306-million-pound crop, which is nearly a 15 percent increase over the last fiscal year. The majority of the harvest will be the Hass variety.

US Reportedly Stopping Shipments of Avocados from Mexico

