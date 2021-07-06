As global pistachio production continues to set new records, the U.S. continues to gain ground as a leader in the international market. A recent RaboResearch report shows that worldwide pistachio production reached a record of more than 980,000 metric tons last year. Senior Analyst of Horticulture for Rabo AgriFinance, David Magaña said that the U.S. continues to grow its influence on the global pistachio market.

“The U.S. proportion of the global market has been hovering around 50 percent. Also, in terms of exports, the U.S. is the leader, accounting for a little bit more than 50 percent,” said Magaña. “U.S. production has been increasing fast, particularly over the last decade and increasing that pace of growth over the last five years. That is in terms of production and also in terms of exports.”

Listen to the radio report below.

US Remains Global Leader in Pistachio Production and Exports

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West