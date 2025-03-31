The US organic market is experiencing significant growth, with a rise in consumer demand for high-value products like fresh berries, as evidenced by the $5.7 billion in organic imports in 2024. However, despite this demand, domestic organic acreage has declined over the past two decades, with a 10.9% decrease from 2019 to 2021.

California, a major producer, saw a 4% drop in organic acreage from 2018 to 2022 due to extreme drought conditions. Meanwhile, global organic acreage has surpassed 240 million acres, with Australia leading the way. This highlights a disconnect between growing consumer demand and production challenges in the United States.

US Organic Market Experiencing Significant Growth