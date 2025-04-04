Shutterstock image

The US orange crop is expected to decline by over 30% to 11.5 million boxes for the 2024-2025 season, reflecting challenges like trade conflicts, climate change, and citrus greening. Despite this, citrus prices in grocery stores are decreasing due to changes in consumer behavior and market dynamics. Research shows a 50% drop in consumption since 2000 due to shifting tastes, health concerns, and rising prices. Meanwhile, Brazil, the world’s largest citrus producer, is also affected by reduced fruit production due to dry weather.

US Orange Crop Expected to Decline for Upcoming Season