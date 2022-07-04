USDA Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh, just off a major trade mission to the UK, sees that effort as setting the stage for a later free trade deal with Great Britain. Bronaugh says the trade mission resulted in both direct ag sales and talks on trade barriers that could lead to more formal US-UK negotiations.

“I think we’re all very hopeful that there will be a US-UK free trade agreement. Of course, we realize that there are talks that will continue with, not only the president, but USTR Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in terms of a formal trade agreement. Our effort is really to continue to set the stage for removing and reducing barriers to trade.”

Especially non-tariff ones the UK still has in place.

“Anti-microbial washes in our poultry, there was no specific discussion on that, neither was there on food additives and feed. And, I’m really happy on that, because I think what we’re seeing is, people are more open, in terms of our work there.”

Bronaugh says animal welfare did come up, and the two sides shared differences, but only agreed to future talks.

This story was contributed by the NAFB.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s program here.

US Hopeful for a Free Trade Agreement with UK

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.