Ripe juicy red apples in a container. Production facilities of large warehouse – grading, packing and storage of crops.

DepositPhotos image

The US Apple Association reported that as of February 1, fresh apple storage is 92.7 million bushels, a 5% decrease from the previous year but 12% above the five-year average. Processing apples are down 5% year-over-year to 37.5 million bushels, still 8% higher than the five-year average.

US Apple Association Reports Fresh Apple Storage