Urban agriculture is playing a growing role in connecting city residents with the world of farming, according to Zach Ducheneaux, Administrator of the Farm Service Agency (FSA) at the USDA. In a recent discussion, Ducheneaux highlighted the value of urban agricultural initiatives in fostering understanding and support for agriculture, especially in areas far removed from traditional farms.

Programs like the establishment of a Farm Bureau in San Francisco demonstrate the potential of urban agriculture to bridge the divide between urban and rural communities. “For too long, our urban populations have been removed from any ties to rural areas producing their food,” Ducheneaux said. He emphasized the importance of urban agricultural service centers and innovative approaches such as container gardens and microgreens production, which are bringing fresh, nutritious food directly to communities.

Ducheneaux described urban agriculture as a way to create ambassadors for farming within city centers. Urban growers, he explained, help educate their communities about the value of agriculture and the work required to produce food. “These producers can serve as a sounding board, helping city residents understand why farmers and ranchers are so essential,” he said.

He also noted the critical role urban agriculture can play in shaping agricultural policy. By bridging the gap between urban consumers and rural producers, urban initiatives could inspire policymakers in metropolitan areas to better advocate for agricultural needs, such as passing a new Farm Bill.

“I’m optimistic,” Ducheneaux said. “Urban agriculture offers an opportunity to foster closer relationships between producers and consumers, ensuring agriculture has strong advocates at every level.”

Urban Agriculture Bridging the Gap Between Cities and Farms

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.